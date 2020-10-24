IT’S the October half term and parents across the county will be desperately trying to think of activities to keep the kids entertained.

If you’re struggling for ideas, have you considered going to a pumpkin patch?

While you could go to a supermarket to choose your own pumpkin, there’s nothing like getting muddy and scouring the field for the perfect pumpkin.

Best of all, the fun continues at home when you can carve a spooky face into the pumpkin and use it as a Halloween decoration

Here are some great place to pick your own pumpkin in North Yorkshire:

Yorkshire Pumpkins

Location: Lodge Farm, Church Ln, Cundall, York

Cost: £1 per person (which will be deducted from the price of your pumpkins).

There are thousands of pumpkins to choose from at this York farm and their vary from £1-£9 depending on the size

(Instagram/ Yorkshire Pumpkins)

Some of them are ideal for carving, but the crown prince variety are perfect to cook into a soup or a pie.

New to this year’s crop of pumpkins is the ‘Warty Goblin’, which has green bumps on the surface- perfect for those looking for the spookiest pumpkin they can.

Book your tickets online.

Spilman’s Farm

Location: Church Farm, Thirsk

Cost: £10 per car

(Instagram/spilman_farming)

Over 40,000 pumpkins were grown at Spilman’s farm and prices for them start at £1.

If you want to spice up the aesthetic of your pumpkin collection, white pumpkins and gourds are also available to purchase.

If you don’t fancy doing the heavy lifting yourself, then grab a wheelbarrow and get ready to track through the muddy fields.

Pumpkin picking is the only event on at this farm; there is also a place to carve your pumpkin and a maize maze to try and find your way through.

Tractor rides will also be available and you will be transported past the pumpkin patch and learn more about everything that’s grown on the farm.

Fairground rides are also open for £2 per ride.

Book your time slot online

Piglet’s Adventure Farm

Location: Towthorpe, York

Cost: Adults- £9.95

Children- £12.95

Free entry for children under one.

Kids are sure to love the pumpkin festival taking place at Piglet’s adventure farm during October half term- best of all, every child gets a free pumpkin with their ticket.



As well as access to the pumpkin patch, there is also a ghost-filled maze to find your way through and even a corn cannon to practice your aim and hit some targets.



(Facebook/piglet’s adventure farm)

Kids can also take their chosen pumpkin to the carving tent, where they can carefully cut a face into their pumpkin and leave the mess behind.

If the little ones still have some energy to burn off, then there is an outdoor play area for them to enjoy.

Finally, families can say hello to the farm animals during their visit- and also get to see piglets in the maternity ward.

Book your tickets online.