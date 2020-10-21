FOUR workers at a brewery have tested postive for Covid-19 and are self-isolating.

They have all been working at the Molson Coors brewery which employs more than 100 people at a site off Station Road in Tadcaster.

The company says they have been pro-active in their attempts to contain the spread of the virus, going so far as to pre-empt NHS Test & Trace by immediately identifying any close contacts on-site and asking those individuals to self-isolate at home.

Dale Scott, General Manager of Tadcaster Brewery at Molson Coors said: “Our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of our people. We have four confirmed Covid-19 cases at our Tadcaster Brewery, where we employ more than 100 employees.

"Three cases are contractors who work on our site and one is a Molson Coors employee and we’re providing every support to these individuals.

“In each case, we chose to pre-empt NHS Test & Trace by immediately identifying any close contacts on-site and asking those individuals to self-isolate at home.

"We operate strict 2m social distancing across our site, with only a small number of tasks needing to be carried out under 2m due to safety reasons, and in these cases extra precautions are taken including working in regular cohorts.

“Since the start of the pandemic we have put our people first, strictly following Government guidance, going above and beyond where we think it the right thing to do and continuing to pay all of our people 100 per cent of their salary whether isolating or furloughed.

"We have implemented more than thirty new safety measures across our operational sites to make them Covid-Secure, all of our employees receive training in our Covid-Secure ways of working and we have put a package of measures in place to support people’s mental health and wellbeing during these unusual and difficult times.

“We are keeping in regular contact with our local Public Health England team. Our site is currently operating as normal and we will continue to do everything necessary to protect our people.”