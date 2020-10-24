Our story last week about York's 'crossest-looking cat', Jazz, has prompted another reader to come forward with a photo of their moody moggy.

Actually, Rachael Lytham says her mum's cat Mog doesn't only look bad-tempered, he actually is a bit...well, bad-tempered.

Mog is one of those cats that just turns up when he feels like being spoilt. "We think he has two homes," says Rachael, from Huntington.

And he's never noticeably grateful, Rachael says.

"My sister was house sitting him once and shouted him in for breakfast. Her thanks was a swipe across her face from his paw! He has an evil little face... his angry look says it all!"

Well, that's cats for you - or at least some cats. They often do consider themselves to be our masters, rather than the other way around...

From another bad tempered moggy, to a pet greyhound that thinks she's a chihuahua.

Lorraine Frankland, from Elvington, has named her pet Lilli. It's short for Pica'Lilli' Long Legs - and seldom was there a more appropriate name. Lilli's legs are extraordinarily long and lanky - a bit like a daddy longlegs, in fact. You can see them in their full glory in a photo Rachael has sent of Lilli stretched out on the sofa, her nose buried (for some strange reason) in a cycle helmet she has managed to filch.

Lilli's long legs aren't the most extraordinary thing about her, however. After all, you expect a greyhound to have to have a good set of legs.

No, what is really unusual about Lilli is that she's convinced that she's a chihuahua.

Her bet friend is a chihuahua cross named Leo.

"Lilli loves Leo best and has learnt all she knows from him," Lorraine says. "In fact, Lilli thinks she is a chihuahua and everything Leo does she copies..."

Well, love is blind, they say...

