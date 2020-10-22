A TRIO of art installations - under the banner of ‘Human Nature’ - come together to form the centrepiece of York Mediale 2020.
The exhibition - now open at York Art Gallery - is jointly curated by international media arts organisation York Mediale and York Museums Trust (YMT).
It promises visitors the chance to discover how the human body is “hardwired, synchronised and inextricably linked to nature”.
One of the exhibits is called Tides Within Us by Marshmallow Laser Feast, which has come fresh from a show at the Saatchi Gallery in London.
It is said to explore the journey of oxygen from lungs to the heart and body in a series of installations that echo natural ecosystems.
Meanwhile, Embers and the Giants from Canadian media artist Kelly Richardson makes its UK premiere at the gallery.
It features a short film examining human intervention on nature, highlighting the destruction of forest areas and dwindling numbers of fireflies.
And making up the trio of installations is fine artist Rachel Goodyear, with her exploration into animation-based work with Limina. It features a series of new animations complemented by drawings displayed alongside a newly conserved marble sculpture from York Art Gallery’s collection.
Collectively, her work is described as offering an “intriguing glimpse into the psyche and fragments of the unconscious”.
The exhibition opened on Wednesday this week and runs until January 24, 2021.
Entrance is £10 for adults, £5 for children and £8 for students, those on Universal Credit and York residents.
Entry is free for YMT members and Friends of York Art Gallery. To book a ticket visit: www.yorkartgallery.org.uk/exhibition/human-nature/