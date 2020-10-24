Rolo is a one-year-old cross breed who was taken to the York Animal Home via an inspector after his needs were not getting met.

He is a very sweet boy who does not realise how big and strong he actually is: a pure bundle of fun whose main ambition in life is to have fun. He can however sometimes forget himself and get a little over excited so any adopters must keep this in mind and learn how to keep him calm.

Rolo has been undergoing some training which has helped him while he has been in the care of the RSPCA. He is an intelligent dog who enjoys learning new things but his mind drifts and then it’s play time.

Rolo’s favourite things in life are food, toys and most of all spending time with people. He has a strong bond with staff at the centre but it is now his turn to find a family of his own.

Adopters must be willing to carry on his training and enrolhim with a behaviorist or dog trainer, either the one we use or one of their own. Rolo is very willing to learn new things but adopters will need to be very patient as he is still very young and boisterous. Rolo still has a lot to learn but the kennel environment is holding back his potential. He is best suited to staying in the York and surrounding area.

Rolo unfortunately is not sociable with other dogs or cats so will need to be the only pet in the home and he will need an adult-only home.

Rolo has so much potential to make the most fantastic, loyal and loving pet. He has improved so much in the time he has been at the Animal Home, but what this big chunky boy needs is to find a family of his very own who won't let him down.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk