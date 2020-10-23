FORMER City of York councillor Anna Semlyen has launched an erotic poetry channel on YouTube in a bid to beat lockdown boredom – and find a new boyfriend.

Anna, who is also a yoga teacher and traffic speed campaigner, launched Anna's Authenic Arts while in lockdown - filming short videos in her bedroom while reciting self-penned rhymes which she describes as "myth and taboo-busting feminist poetry".

To date, she has uploaded 106 videos to her channel - most lasting about two or three minutes long - and has attracted 46k views and 150 subscribers.

Some of the videos are restricted to adult-only and Anna says her more racy videos are the most popular.

The home page of Anna Semlyen's new YouTube channel: Anna's Authentic Arts

The Fishergate resident, who is 51 and has a 20-year-old daughter, said: "Anna's Authenic Arts is an arts channel with myth and taboo-busting feminist poetry with a few songs and circus skills.

"Erotic pieces are the most popular. It’s honest, keep-it-real entertainment tackling topics. It opens the lid on some edgy conversations."

She set it up in April at the start of lockdown, adding: "I started it as a lockdown dare for my own and others' pleasure - a way to feel alive and connected.

"There were no open mics to perform at, very few distractions. I enjoy it as a platform for free speech - especially since other freedoms are being restricted."

Anna Semlyen, left, in her campaigning role to cut traffic speeds

Anna said she felt "pride" and "fun" at the novelty of making the videos, which sometimes include song and juggling. Anna said: "My first video was juggling while performing a poem on the skill. It shows off multi tasking."

Anna says her friends and family have been supportive and even suggest some topics for her to tackle. She added: "My daughter, who is 20, is old enough to realise that I won’t be edited - I’ll do me and she doesn’t have to watch it."

Anna was single at the start of the project - but not anymore. She said: "I wondered if it might help find a new partner as it’s a manual on what I find joyful. I met a guy in August.

Anna Semlyen who is making erotic arts films for YouTube

"My boyfriend watched a few before we met and was willing to meet me. I’d shown that I’m not a passive person."

Anna says the videos are made within YouTube's guidelines and promote female empowerment. She said: "Some of it is feminist soft porn with a huge dose of women’s empowerment.

"It’s exhibitionist but within the YouTube guidance due to careful camera angles.

"Some are set at 18 years to view.

"I’m 51, a normal body size and sex-positive plus willing to state my opinions and preferences - values that society doesn’t promote enough for middle-aged women."

Anna says her new venture chimes with her work as a yoga teacher and campaigner for 20 mph zones. "I’m teaching yoga on zoom. I’m promoting confidence, enjoying the freedom and being brave. Yoga is freedom of mind. Campaigning on 20mph road speeds is taking the perspective of those out of a car to supporting their rights to freedom of movement. I’m saying what I think and want without fear."​

She said she was looking forward to making more films and growing her audience.

Anna Semlyen who teaches yoga in York and is making erotic arts films for YouTube

She added: "It began for fun.To open up the edgy topics. I’m enjoying making outrageous videos which have had 46k views and 150 subscribers. Have a watch and comment. I’m open to suggestions for more myth and taboo-busting topics as well as collaborations and sponsorship."

Anna is a former Labour city councillor who represented Dringhouses and Woodthorpe.