STRICTLY Come Dancing is coming to East Yorkshire.
Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance will visit Bridlington Spa on Wednesday, June 23 next year as part of the 2021 tour.
This all-new spectacular will feature the sequin-clad Strictly professional dancers Janette Manrara, Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones - together with two special guest stars to be announced soon - who will tell the story of what it is to be a dancer.
Directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife Gordana Grandosek, this tour will give each of these incredible performers the opportunity to tell the audience about their relationship with dance through stunning choreography and beautiful storytelling. Audiences will enjoy an array of magical music and dazzling dance from all around the world - from Latin and ballroom to rock and roll and street dance and everything in between.
Kicking off in Halifax on June 22, the tour will then cha-cha-cha around the UK for 23 scintillating shows, before culminating in Wolverhampton on 17 July. Tickets for this dancing spectacle will go on sale on Friday, October 23 from Bridspa.com & strictlypresents.com
