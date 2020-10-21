A NORTH Yorkshire man, who cycled from Lands’ End to John O’ Groats, has raised over £2,500 for rapid response charity, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Jack Jordan, 26, who lives in the Sherriff Hutton area, began cycling during the pandemic to pass the time.
Jack said: “I thought that I’m 26, young and fit and that I wanted to do something to raise funds for an important cause.
“I told a few people that I was aiming to cycle from Lands’ End to John O’ Groats in five days and I had quite a few doubters. That lit a fire in me to complete it.”
Jack cycled 173 miles a day supported by his girlfriend who travelled alongside him.
Jack went on to say: “It’s a money can’t buy experience.
“Every time I see the helicopter in the sky, it will remind me of what I have achieved.”
Kevin Hutchinson, of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We would like to congratulate Jack on completing such a challenging cycle ride.”
It costs £12,000 a day to keep both of Yorkshire’s air ambulances maintained and in the air. This year, due to the pandemic, the charity has seen a loss of approximately £420,000 fundraising income.
Jack’s donation page remains open online and can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/35yVUa7.
