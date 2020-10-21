PEOPLE on social media are reporting an influx of ladybirds in York.
During the past few days the well-loved insects have been out in force across the city.
Ladybirds usually descend between September and October, looking for warm spots where they can hibernate during winter.
The RSPB says the bugs then emerge in April to find a mate.
Loving this mass ladybird gathering on one of the Scots pines in Rowntree Park 🐞💕 #ladybirds #insects #bugs #narurelove pic.twitter.com/82QcMKxaTX— FriendsRowntreePark (@Fr_RowntreePark) October 21, 2020
#Ladybirds 🐞 everywhere at the #BoothamBar to #MonkBar stretch of #YorkWalls today, enjoying the #sunshine. Be careful where you step! #RobinHoodsTower #DeansPark #York #Walls #clockwise #nature #heritage #history #Yorkshire pic.twitter.com/LMrZtn9xwZ— YorkWallsFriend (@YorkWallsFriend) October 20, 2020
There are rather a lot of ladybirds flying and crawling around on the York Bar Walls near the Minster today! pic.twitter.com/i01uONnWLv— York Peregrines (@YorkPeregrines) October 20, 2020