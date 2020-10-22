Passengers are running out of patience on No 10 In response to the letter from First York re the moving of the No 10 bus stop (The Press, October 15), can I point out the following:
- People’s patience is running out.
- Coppergate is closed to down traffic but there is no work being done.
- There are no shelters or electronic signs outside the Banana Warehouse and the rain drips off old buildings onto people queuing.
Finally can I say that there are too many builders’ lorries and delivery trucks in this area, making it almost impossible for buses to pull in at certain times. When can we have a proper bus stop for the No 10 bus in Piccadilly?
Mrs Audrey Willits, Scaudercroft, Dunnington
