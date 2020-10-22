Revealing delay in Archbishop’s peerage The ‘delay’ in granting the customary life peerage to Archbishop John Sentamu when all of his recent predecessors have received one provides an extraordinary bookend to his time as head of the Northern Province ( ‘Ex- Archbishop’s peerage may be ‘imminent’ now, October 20).
After his inauguration (he didn’t want it to be described as an ‘enthronement’) I wrote to note the failure of the Establishment to get the Duke of York - clue in the title - to represent the Head of the Church of England. Apparently there was no helicopter available to lift him up north.
The civil servants at the Appointments Commission get the blame so overall nothing new.
The joy and vitality of the ceremony though remain a treasured memory.
Harold Mozley, Blakeney Place, York
