Nobody in York can complain about Tier 2. The ignorance or blatant disregard for the guidelines is incredible. Every day you only have to look around to see the guidelines being broken.
Picking the kids up from school, all the parents congregate around the playground or outside, no distancing at all. At local focal football matches, the crowds are all bunched next to each other whilst watching the game, then afterwards they all cram into the pub for alcohol (no food).
At local shops, kids are hanging around together in large groups - and when they go to rugby training, their parents are all huddled together on the sidelines watching.
Neighbours bring non-household people home, and factories are proving to be breeding grounds of the virus. People can not work while keeping a two metre distance, it is impossible. The managers turn a blind eye until a visitor or senior manager turns up. A lot is being hidden from the outside world.
This has all been seen in the last week. We can forget Christmas at this rate.
Name and address supplied, York
The worst Covid-affected areas are around the universities
With the recent change of tier levels affecting all residents of York I started to have a closer look at the daily figures.
York is split into districts showings positive testing numbers for each. At time of writing the top 3 levels were Heslington/Fulford, Tang Hall and York city centre.
Surely this is more than a coincidence: these areas surround York’s two universities.
Over half the other areas shown showed a reduction on the previous week’s figures.
Clearly York has a problem but I’m not sure the true picture is currently being shown.
Mike Carroll, Acacia Grove, Haxby
