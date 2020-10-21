YORK residents can still back this year's Poppy Appeal, even though local collections will not be taking place.

As reported by The Press today, volunteers involved in the York Poppy Appeal will not be receiving their box of poppies and collecting pot this year as the organisers "considered the risks too great," said John Stamp, who is one of the organisers.

While collections will not take place, people can still support the Poppy Appeal, which officially starts on October 24, in other ways.

The Royal British Legion’s community fundraiser for East Yorkshire, Neil Cochran, said: “Like so many things this year, the appeal has to adapt to the threat of Covid-19 and we are asking the people of York to support us like never before, because every poppy counts.

“People may have to do something different to support the Poppy Appeal this year, including taking part in remote activity like ordering poppies through the post for your neighbours and local community, printing a poppy and displaying it in your window, or undertaking a virtual Poppy Run, but every poppy counts so we are asking people to please support in any way you can."

Poppies have been distributed to major supermarkets, including Sainsburys, Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and Asda.

The money raised in 2020 will enable the Legion to continue its vital work delivering life-long support to service and ex-service personnel and their families through hardships, injuries and bereavements.

Fundraising ideas for this year’s Appeal can be found at www.rbl.org.uk/poppyappeal.

An extensive range of products, from iconic poppy pins and jewellery, to clothing, stationery and homeware, can be bought online from the Poppy Shop: https://www.poppyshop.org.uk/