YORK has some of the most expensive childcare in the country, according to new research.
Researchers at Numbeo, the world's largest cost of living database, looked at the cost of one month of full-day to reveal the cities with the most expensive childcare in the country, and York ranks fifth with an average childcare cost of £1,166.67 a month.
The city ranks higher than places like Cambridge, Norwich and Southampton.
Top 10 Most Expensive Cities for Childcare Rank City/Town Cost of Private Childcare:
1 St Albans £1,404.25
2 Swindon £1,266.67
3 Chelmsford £1,200
4 Northampton £1,175
5 York £1,166.67
6 Cambridge £1,147.78 7
7 Eastbourne £1,133.33
8 Milton Keynes £1,089.55
9 Norwich £1,084.33
10 Southampton £1,066.67
The research also revealed the most affordable cities for childcare, with the likes of Plymouth, Worster and Leicester all costing less then £550 a month for childcare.
Researchers looked at more than 100 of the most populated cities in England and ranked them on factors such as outstanding schools, cost of a home, cost of private childcare, safety, air quality, family-friendly attractions, and family-friendly restaurants, to reveal the best English city to raise a family.
