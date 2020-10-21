MORE than 160 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in one area of York alone over a seven-day period recently.
Public Health England said there were 165 cases in the Fulford, Heslington and University of York area in the seven days to October 15.
The area with the next largest number of cases was Tang Hall with 49 cases.
Fulford Road and Clementhorpe had the next largest number of cases, with 36 positive tests, while York City Centre had 27.
Heworth North and Stockton had 25 cases, Rawcliffe and Clifton South had 24, Osbaldwick had 23, Acomb had 22, Wigginton had 21 and Clifton Without and Skelton had 20.
