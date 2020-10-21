YORK'S not short of great ghost stories. We are regularly described as the 'most haunted city in Europe', after all.

The city's most famous ghost story is probably the one about the Roman army marching through the floor of the basement of Treasurer's House, their legs buried in the ground below the knee. The late plumber Harry Martindale, who first reported the sighting in 1953 when he was installing central heating in the cellars, later discovered an old Roman road, the Via Decumana, was buried 15 inches below the floor of the house. Spooky.

Many others ghost stories are connected to city pubs. There's the head which can sometimes reportedly be seen floating across the floor of the bar at The Punch Bowl in Stonegate, for example. It reputedly belongs to the ghost of a former landlord who got trapped in the pub's cellar during a fire and burned to death. The landlord was said to be about 6ft 4in tall, while the cellar has a ceiling only five feet high. So when the ghost tries to stand up, his head projects into the bar above...

Then there's the figure of a woman (said to be Lady Alice Peckitt) who can sometimes be seen wandering the corridors and staircases of The Golden Fleece on Pavement in the small hours; an elderly gentleman in an old-fashioned suit who has apparently been seen walking in through the back wall of The Snickleway in Goodramgate; and the Victorian workman in a bowler hat who reputedly likes to sit fidgeting and tutting in The Black Swan in Peaseholme Green, before gradually fading away.

They're all great tales.

Our favourite York ghost story comes not from a pub, however, but from the building that used to be the Terry's shop and restaurant in St Helen's Square - most recently Carluccio's.

During the war, a young woman named Elsie Hall worked there. Staff took it in turns to sleep overnight in the restaurant. Elsie was asked to volunteer on the night of April 28, 1942 - but declined. In an interview included in York oral historian Van Wilson's book The Story of Terry's she explained why.

She and some colleagues had slept in the restaurant the night before, April 27 - and she'd had a strange experience.

"The others were all fast asleep. It would be about midnight. I heard footsteps in the room, and knowing that there was supposed to be a ghost, I daren’t do anything.

"I heard a chair creak, and I was scared stiff. Then I felt the footsteps, they'd gone back to this chair, and I never heard them actually go out."

She managed, somehow, to fall asleep, and at 6am the next morning asked the nightwatchman if he'd been in. He hadn't.

So when Elsie was asked to sleep in the restaurant the next night, April 28, she declined. It was, of course, the night of the great York blitz, when bombs rained down on the city. "I thought afterwards it (her ghostly experience) was a sort of warning," Elsie said.

There must be loads of other great York ghost stories which we haven't hard about, however. With Hallowe'en rapidly approaching, we'd like to be able to tell a few of them.

So if you know a great ghost story set in York, why not tell us about it below?