TRIBUTES have been paid to a "much-loved son" who died in a crash near a village outside York.
Simon David Gill, 45, from Stamford Bridge, died on Friday last week following a collision on the A166 close to his home village.
In a statement, his family said: "Simon was a much-loved son, brother and uncle. He overcame serious injuries to lead a happy life in Stamford Bridge. He loved his home and spent a lot of time in his garden which he was very proud of.
"He enjoyed having a chat with people from the village every morning and could often be found in the village cafes having coffee and cake.
"We will miss him terribly."
North Yorkshire Police have repeated their appeal for information and dash-cam footage following the collision.
It said: "The incident was reported on Friday, October 16 when Simon was involved in a collision with a grey Fiat 500.
"Sadly Simon sustained fatal injuries in the collision and died at the scene."
Officers are appealing to anyone who saw a man walking along the A166 between Stamford Bridge and Gate Helmsley, or saw a small grey car travelling along the A166 either prior to the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision, to come forward by contacting 101.
