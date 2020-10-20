FIREFIGHTERS were called out to tackle a lorry fire in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called to Pasture Lane in Malton at 7.22am today after reports that a vehicle was on fire.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Malton and Pickering responded to a lorry cab well alight.

"On arrival the fire was confined to the front cab of the vehicle.

"Crews used 2 breathing apparatus and 2 hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire."