TWO men received facial injuries in a fight involving a group in a York town.
North Yorkshire Police say the altercation involved a group of about six men and happened at the bus stop in The Village in Haxby, opposite the Memorial Hall.
The incident happened between 10pm and 10.15pm on Saturday, October 3, but the force has only now released the details. A fight broke out between the men which resulted in two suffering suffering facial injuries.
One of the victims of the incident received treatment to his teeth at York Hospital.
A spokesman for north Yorkshire police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information and any descriptions or identifications of those involved.
"A First Bus, number 1, was at the bus stop at the time of the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1787 Hodgson. You can also email Sophie.Hodgson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200174223."
Comments are closed on this article.