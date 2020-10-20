A MUSEUM near York has put out an urgent appeal for funding following a fire which devastated a replica Viking forge.

As The Press reported yesterday, firefighters were called out to The Yorkshire Museum of Farming at Murton at 12.15am on Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to have been deliberate and the museum is open as normal.

Museum managing director, Craig Benton, said it has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

He said: "Things have been difficult at Murton Park and we were delighted when we reopened, but to have a piece like this going up in flames is another kick in the guts as such for the museum."

The attraction, which employs about 15 people, has set up a Go Fund Me page with a £5,000 target https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-murton-park-through-the-coronavirus-pandemic

Mr Benton said: "Any donation however big or small would be wonderful and we would be very grateful for any support we get. Once this is all over and things start to get back to normal we hope to come back even bigger and stronger."

A large part of the museum's income is from school visits and with half term next week they will be open as usual and hosting Halloween pumpkin carving for families.

The museum is open seven days a week 10am-4.30pm with last admission at 3.30pm. Entry costs £7 for children, £8 for adults and £25 for a family of four with pumpkin carving an additional £2.50.