AN EXPENSIVE bike has been stolen during a burglary in Heworth, York.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which happened on Greenfield Park Drive overnight between 8pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 and 07.45am on Monday, October 19.

A high value and unique mountain bike along with Dewalt power drill were stolen from a garage.

The mountain bike is described as a Nukeproof Mega in Silver. The bike has a single decal on the top of the frame which says MEGA and has gold “Renthal” handle bars.

The bike is fitted with a dropper post seat which is black in colour with “Selle Italia” written on it in white. The suspension is “Rock Shock” front and rear, with the front shocks being white with gold tubes.The bike also has “Hope Pro II” hubs and silver brake callipers which are “Hope” branded.

The drill is a complete Dewalt Drill set including its case which is black and yellow. The case contains a charger, two batteries and the Dewalt drill itself.

The incident was understood to be one of a number of break-ins or attempts in that area over the weekend, but the police have not yet provided further details on the other incidents.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote the reference number 12200183316

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.