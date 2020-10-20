THE founding chairman of a world-leading manufacturer in North Yorkshire has retired.

Chris Calvert bought Ellis Patents from former RAF bomber pilot, Arthur Ellis, on his retirement in 1987, with a group of shareholders including family, business and cricket-playing friends.

They moved their own plastic injection moulding and mould tool-making business, which they’d owned since 1977, from Walkern, near Stevenage, to the Ellis Patents site in Rillington.

Since then, the small manufacturer has been transformed, through product innovation, into an engineering company with a global reach.

During his 43 years, Chris has served as managing director, from 1977 to 2001, and chairman from 2001 to 2020.

Managing director, Richard Shaw, is taking over as chairman after 19 years at the helm, with Danny Macfarlane becoming the new managing director.

Danny has been at Ellis since 2003, as technical manager, manufacturing manager, operations manager and most recently, operations director.

Born and raised in the Yorkshire Dales, Chris said his ambition to return was realised when they bought Ellis Patents.

"At the time we bought a business with a broad base of regional electric customers and undertook the opportunity to design and develop new products for them; so to be retiring 33 years later, having achieved so much, shows what a wonderful move it was.

“I was as impressed then as I am now by the strong work ethic at Ellis, and will always be grateful to all the people whom I have had the privilege to work with over many years.

"There has always been a special working atmosphere at Ellis, and I am very thankful to all the people who have helped to create that, and to Richard and Danny for their excellent leadership. I can hang my boots up knowing that the company is in good hands.”

Ellis recently announced a £500,000 investment, expanding its headquarters from 7,000 to 50,000sq. ft. during Chris’ tenure.

Today Ellis’ cable cleats, used to secure large power cables in major new construction and retrofit projects, are in global demand; with the company exporting to more than 40 countries.

Richard said: “My journey so far at Ellis has been unforgettable and not just because of the success we’ve enjoyed.

"The business operates on a different model from others; we’re not driven by profit alone, but by high ethical standards and a philanthropic attitude Our aim has always been to innovate and improve, an approach that saw us champion the global adoption of standards governing the use of cable cleats; spearhead the improvement in standards for cleating fire resistant cables; take great strides towards being a part of, rather than just a supporter of the circular economy; and become the company that the likes of Siemens, Network Rail and Balfour Beatty turn to when they have cable installation issues.

"Ellis Patents is a business that should be celebrated both for its achievements and its potential for even greater success in the years to come.”

Ellis’ new managing director, Danny Macfarlane added: “I’m relishing the challenge to continue the excellent work carried out by Chris and Richard. Change, when it comes, will be evolutionary rather than revolutionary, as the building blocks we already have in place are the envy of the industry.”