A York restaurant which claims to be 'home of the roast' is dishing up an alternative service to enable fans to enjoy meals in the comfort of home.
Toby Carvery Hopgrove, on Malton Road, in York, has revealed its new takeaway offering, which allows customers to come and collect meals.
Customers will be able to place an order via the Toby Carvery website, and will be able to select a collection time.
They can choose from the menu of starters, mains and puddings and pay, using credit or debit card, after which they will receive an email as a receipt and confirmation.
The restaurant chain said: "We use a variety of recyclable cardboard and plastic packaging designed to keep your food fresh, piping hot and looking good all the way from our restaurant to your home with no spillages."
Customers can also pop in to order a takeaway but the service may take a little longer during peak hours.
The earliest customers can order is for an 11.45am pickup and latest is 10pm.
Toby Carvery added: "We don’t offer our breakfast menu for takeaway at the moment and neither can you order drinks for takeaway.
"Our starters, mains, puddings and kid’s menus are all available to order for takeaway though."