A PICTURE of a couple posing for wedding photographs on a train track in North Yorkshire has been shared by Network Rail, which is warning of the dangers of trespassing on railway lines.

The couple were caught on CCTV on a line near Whitby in July.

Newly released figures from Network Rail and British Transport Police show that there were 5,100 trespass incidents over the summer months, with the total number of incidents recorded in September 2020 – 1,239 - the worst recorded for that month in the past five years.

Trespass is a cause of serious concern for Network Rail, which is why the You vs Train campaign was created in partnership with British Transport Police in summer 2018. Primarily concentrating on the problem of youth trespass, the number of incidents across the rail network involving young people aged 18 or under at key target locations has been decreasing year on year.

However, the overall national figures are bucking this trend and, for the first time in three years, the total number of incidents in August and September 2020, have actually increased – by 12 per cent and 17 per cent respectively - as compared to the same months in 2019.

As well as releasing the figures, Network Rail has issued a number of images caught on CCTV during the summer months, which show the variety of trespass incidents that have taken place across Great Britain. These seem to show adults using the railway as a backdrop for photographs.

Commenting on the new figures, Allan Spence of Network Rail said: “These numbers show just how much work still needs to be done to educate people about rail safety. Our You vs Train campaign has been really successful getting the message to young people but adults still aren’t taking heed. Wedding photos or selfies on the track are just plain stupidity.

“We often warn families at this time of year as kids enjoy school half term holidays. But this time we are appealing to adults in particular. Please, make sure you know the rail safety basics and pass that knowledge onto your loved ones. Lead by example and stay off the tracks. No ifs, no buts - no tears.”

Superintendent Alison Evans, of British Transport Police, added “The railway is not an appropriate or safe setting for a photographic backdrop, no matter how scenic the setting. Every time someone strays onto the rail network they are not only putting themselves at risk of serious, life-threatening injury, but also delaying essential journeys. Passenger and freight trains are still using the railway 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing much needed services of transporting people and goods. Please, stay off the track”.