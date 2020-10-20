This spectacular view of Flamborough Head was taken last weekend using a drone-mounted camera by Press Camera Club member Lewis Pratt.
Lewis sent his drone out from the Head mid-afternoon on Saturday. The weather was a bit overcast - but it didn't stop him capturing this dramatic panoramic view.
The chalk cliffs are clearly visible. But what is remarkable is just how exposed the headland seems - and how flat it is, almost like a tabletop.
The layers of chalk that make up Flamborough Head are between 70 and 100 million years old. The cliffs themselves are very slowly retreating because of the action of the waves against the rocks. Lewis' photo captures some of that brave fragility...
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment