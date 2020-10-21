A YORK Green Party councillor has quit the group to become an independent.
Cllr Dave Taylor, who represents Fishergate, has left the Greens after the party suspended him for six months over comments on social media following the death of footballer Jackie Charlton. Cllr Taylor apologised for any hurt his remarks caused.
He has praised York councillors from all political parties for the support they have given him following the incident.
His decision to leave the Green Party cuts the Lib Dem/Green council administration’s majority to 24 of the 47 seats.
The Lib Dems have 21 councillors and the Green Party have three.
Cllr Taylor has served as a councillor for Fishergate ward for 13 years and will continue as an independent – saying he will continue to fight for environmental and social justice.
He added he has no intention of standing for re-election.
Comments are closed on this article.