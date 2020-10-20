A 15-YEAR-OLD girl who was injured in an accident close to a York school remains in hospital.
As The Press previously reported, the teenager was taken to hospital after a crash with a bus close to Vale of York Academy yesterday morning.
Emergency services were called out to Clifton just before the start of the school day and it soon emerged that a 15-year-old girl, who is a pupil at the school and was on foot, was involved in a collision with a bus. One of the teachers from the school was on the scene taking care of her until police and ambulance arrived.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said at the time that a teenager was taken to York Hospital by road ambulance.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We received a report just before 9am yesterday about a collision involving a bus and a 15-year-old girl in Water Lane in Clifton.
"The girl was taken to hospital with suspected head and arm injuries."
The road outside the school was re-opened by about 9.40am.
A spokesperson for Vale of York Academy said today that the girl remains in hospital.
