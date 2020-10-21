Last week saw the Prime Minister’s self-imposed deadline to secure a trade deal with Europe come and go.
We were all promised a comprehensive deal with Europe and I believe there is still time to deliver that promise. As the second wave of COVID begins, it has never been more crucial to reach a recovery-boosting deal with Europe.
Polling by Best for Britain shows over three quarters (78 per cent) of people in Yorkshire and the Humber have already noticed job losses and business closures in their community - something I have seen as well. A recent report by the same organisation suggests that countless professions, products, industries and services will be severely impacted from day one of a no deal exit. To leave the transition period with no plan and no deal would be disastrous in this climate.
Last week also saw the passing of the Agricultural Bill, without the amendments intended to protect our food standards and our farmers. It was a stark reminder that the best guarantee of our high standards is to trade with an ally who shares them. To leave Europe without a plan in place would compound the already vulnerable position of Yorkshire farmers.
This is not an abstract matter of diplomacy and trade - our lives and our livelihoods are on the line. Let’s pursue a recovery-boosting deal, which lets us work with Europe to recover from COVID and keep our standards high.
Ged Cooper, Askham Lane, York