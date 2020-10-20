A CASE of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a York secondary school and pupils are self-isolating.
There has been a confirmed case of the virus at Vale of York Academy in Clifton.
The schools says that anyone who has been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case has been identified, contacted individually and instructed to self isolate.
The school remains open and all other children should continue to attend if they remain well.
Principal, Toby Eastaugh, said: "We know that parents and families may find this concerning but the necessary measures have been taken in line with the government guidance and we continue to work closely with Public Health England.”
