A MICHELIN-starred chef with restaurants in York and North Yorkshire has launched a Christmas dinner box.
Tommy Banks, whose restaurants are The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in Marygate in York, has launched a series of deliveries for the Christmas period, including a few that can be ordered nationwide, and also a Christmas Dinner Box for two which is available exclusively for locals to collect from Roots in York on Christmas Eve.
The Christmas Dinner Box includes everything from turkey, to pigs in blankets, and mince pies to chocolate fondants and much more - all with a special Tommy Banks twist, using ingredients exclusively from the family’s farm or local suppliers in Oldstead.
The York Christmas dinner for two for collection costs £160 and begins with bread and the team’s Hafod cheddar custard, followed by a starter of oak-smoked salmon, whipped buttermilk and pickled farm-grown fennel. For main there's a stuffed turkey ballotine, served with pigs in blankets, Yorkshire puddings, brassica cheese, braised red cabbage, pommes Anna, venison gravy and sourdough bread sauce. For dessert, Tommy’s special chocolate fondants with brandy cream.
There's also a New Year’s Eve Celebration Box for £160 and the Oldstead Gift Box costing £95.
The Christmas boxes come hot on the heels of Tommy's lockdown food boxes which were delivered directly to people’s doorsteps, and featured two different three-course meals, with each meal serving two people.
The delivery service called Made in Oldstead was launched during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, and meals come with instructions for reheating, and included mouth-watering dishes such as braised ox cheek with beef dripping pastry and pickled mangelwurzel, followed by elderflower cake with duck egg custard.
Tommy Banks became Britain’s youngest Michelin-starred chef in 2013.
To pre-order and view the full list of Christmas and New Year options visit - https://tommybanks.co.uk/product-category/christmas/
