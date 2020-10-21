The Covid pandemic is the most serious crisis we’ve faced as a nation in modern peacetime.
Instead of finding a UK Consensus Boris Johnson’s administration is bullying Manchester to enter Tier 3 measures without the appropriate financial support for local businesses to survive.
We have two choices as a nation: either to let the Covid pandemic ‘take its course’ - or to protect the NHS from being overwhelmed over the winter period.
If it’s good enough for the Northern Island and Welsh administrations to enter into short term ‘circuit breakers’, why can’t it be done for England as well?
Steve Burton, Lowther Street, York
We should have stopped all flights into the UK
I have just spoken to my son in Australia. Over there the number of daily new Covid cases was just one.
At the start they stopped all flights in, and only Australian citizens are allowed in but must stay in government-controlled quarantine for 14 days - although New Zealanders coming from home can now enter because that country is virus free.
This was the way to go about defeating Covid.
But in our country it is now too entrenched.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington