I would be happy to discuss Peter Taylor’s concerns about HGV use of Hobgate (Trucks to blame for potholes, Letters, October 19) if he or his councillor would like to get in touch with me directly.

I am sure Peter will appreciate that we cannot make every street safe overnight, even though we are happy to work with local communities and ward councillors to design and implement changes where we can.

In the case of Hobgate and Moorgate I understand that there is a 7.5 tonne weight restriction (except access) covering a wide area of the city. But this is something which is difficult to enforce as it is a police matter outside of council enforcement powers. In any case, if the highway construction vehicle photographed was travelling to or from road repairs in the area it would be exempt from the ban.

Priorities for officer time and highway spending are regularly discussed at Transport Decision sessions and Executive meetings which are webcast via the council website and are also open to residents to address during public participation.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne,

Executive Member for Transport,

Broadway West, York

HGV pictured was repairing roads

It was ironic that the photograph attached to Peter Taylor’s letter complaining about the poor state of the road surface in the Hobgate area depicted a Tarmac paving machine intended for resurfacing roadways.

I imagine this was taken at the time when Acomb Road was being resurfaced earlier in the year. Probably the transport needed to turn around to exit the works.

It seems unlikely to me that 44-ton gross articulated vehicles would, from choice, use residential streets as the difficulties of negotiating parked cars, mentioned in the letter, are so much of a deterrent. More likely, I think, that private cars and light goods vehicles predominate and the lack of road maintenance contributes to the poor road surface.

Peter Elliott, Wetherby Road, York