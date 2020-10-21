Another day, yet another delay to the community stadium (‘Drainage issues’ delay York City Stadium opening until Christmas, October 16).
This time the bad news came from GLL, the company behind the stadium build.
The city council’s most recent statement on a delay had said it would be ready after October 9. To be fair to them that was the clearest statement they have made since the idea of a new stadium was was first aired. Probably there will now be some roadworks that will put Tadcaster Road to shame.
I am beginning to wonder when the RFL need a confirmation date for readiness of the stadium for the holding of the world cup events scheduled to be played there a year from now!
Brian Watson, Beckfield Lane, York