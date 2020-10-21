The tragedy of Sonny Ferry’s death in the River Foss last year and the inadequate police investigation into the circumstances, particularly relating to the use of his bank card shortly after his death (Police cleared of misconduct over probe into death of Sonny Ferry, October 19), are compounded by the inadequate response by the City of York Council to make our two rivers safer.
It is some years since a few extra escape ladders and life belt posts were installed, but these are only useful if the person in the river is very close to one.
That’s unlikely, as they are quite some distance apart and you would be lucky to be able to see a ladder and swim to it.
The installation of grab chains along the sheer walls of our city centre rivers would allow a victim to hold themselves above water and cry for help.
They may also be able to manoeuvre along the chain to reach the nearest ladder.
The continuing absence of this cheap and simple safety measure is a scandal and more avoidable deaths will occur until they are installed.
Get on with it City of York Council, without further delay!
I have experience in these matters from my water engineering career and will be happy to advise the council if requested.
Christopher Rainger,
Retired Principal Civil Engineer at British Waterways and FICE,
Grange Street, York
