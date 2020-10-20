A FOUR-bedroom townhouse in York city centre with dramatic river views and stunning modern interiors has gone on the market.
It is one of four newly-built houses overlooking the River Ouse on Esplanade Mews which have been built to a traditional design in keeping with the current street scene.
The accommodation is arranged over three floors with a large ground floor garage/workshop.
It comprises an entrance hall, living room, kitchen breakfast room with bi-fold doors to balcony, master bedroom with en suite shower room and juliette balcony, guest bedroom with en suite shower room, and two further bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom.
Carter Jonas are joint agents with Croft Residential for the property.
The price is available on application.
The four new townhouses form part of the The Old Fire Station development which is a joint venture between Helmsley Group and York-based property development business London Ebor.
For more information, call Rachel Macpherson, from Carter Jonas, on 07342701091.
