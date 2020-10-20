A YORK attraction has moved to reassure visitors that its Halloween event for teens will still go ahead this year, despite the city being under Tier 2 restrictions.

York Maze has moved to reassure visitors that they will still be open over October half term for their Hallowtween activities for 10-15 year olds.

Tom Pearcy from the Maze said: "Controlling the virus is a key priority which we all need to play our part in. We made the difficult decision a couple of months ago not to run our popular Hallowscream nights for adults this year.

"Hallowscream employs more than 100 actors working in close contact with guests in the haunted houses. Hallowtween on the other hand is aimed at a family audience and does not employ actors in the haunted houses.

"We use theming, special effects, lighting, sounds and animatronics to still give younger visitors a thrilling halloween experience but without the high intensity scares of live actors.

“I want to reassure parents and their teens that their visit to Hallowtween will be an amazing halloween experience full of thrills, entertainment and laughter but delivered in a Covid secure way. Visitors will go through the four haunted houses only in their household bubbles in line with Tier 2 restrictions. To control visitor numbers tickets must be purchased in advance in half hour entry slots and we are operating at just 25 per cent of last year’s capacity to ensure plenty of space for families to socially distance. The giant marquee in which much of Hallowtween takes place has large open sides to create a well-ventilated covered area where visitors can watch the daring live performances and meet the roving Halloween characters. We will be asking everyone to wear a face mask in the covered areas and inside the haunted houses. There is also plenty of outdoor space with picnic tables, roving characters and the opportunity to meet the Halloween owls and creepy critters.

“Since we put tickets on sale last week, we have already seen some sessions selling out. Cleary there is a demand for families with teens to have a fun Halloween themed day out over half term. I want to reassure visitors that they can book Hallowtween in confidence knowing that if further restrictions mean they can’t travel or have to self-isolate we will refund their tickets.”

Children visiting Hallowtween need to be accompanied by an adult inside the haunted house attractions.

There will also be live stage acts, street theatre Halloween characters, creepy critters, owls and side shows. A food court area will offer a range of festival style hot food and drink and somewhere to take a break from the scares.

Hallowtween at York Maze opens daily from Saturday, October 24 to Sunday, November 1. Tickets must be booked online in advance at www.hallowtween.co.uk