A POPULAR nursery school in York has closed to all children after a confirmed case of Covid-19.
St Paul’s Nursery School in Holgate says that, following the case, children must stay home and self-isolate until Friday, October 30, but that as the children are so young and social distancing isn’t possible they will be closing the nursery to all pupils with immediate effect.
In a letter to parents, head teacher Claire Rigden said: "We have been advised that pupils who attend the breakfast and afterschool club who normally attend the primary school are not affected so for those children the BASC and the holiday club will continue to run.
"If your child is well at the end of the 14 days period of self-isolation, then they can return to usual activities. Nursery will reopen to all pupils on Monday, November 2."
The nursery, which opened on December 1 1936 and was gifted to the local authority by the Rowntree family is the oldest nursery in the city. It caters for children aged three - five and is tucked away in a grade two listed building in the corner of St Paul's Square in Holgate.
It employs 24 staff and provides breakfast and after school clubs for older children.
