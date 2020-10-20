POLICE are searching for a missing man in York.
Officers are "very concerned" for the welfare of Alex den Braber, 40, North Yorkshire Police said.
Alex was last seen where he is staying in the Fishergate area of York yesterday morning, but he went out for a walk and has not returned, the force added.
He was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and grey trainers. He may also be wearing a light grey anorak coat.
If you see Alex, or know where he is, call North Yorkshire Police straight away on 101, quoting reference number NYP-19102020-0365.
