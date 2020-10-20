FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a fire in a popular York park last night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called to a fire in Rowntree Park in the city at 6.50pm.
A spokesman said: "The fire was out on arrival and crews inspected and used a firefighter boot to fully extinguish."
The 20-acre park in South Bank was created in memory of employees of Rowntree's who died in World War I, and was opened in 1921 by Joseph Rowntree.
