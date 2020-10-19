POLICE say they are 'very concerned' for the welfare of a man who has gone missing in York.
North Yorkshire Police said Alex den Braber, 40, was last seen where he is staying in the Fishergate area this morning, when he went out for a walk and did not return.
"He was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and grey trainers," said a spokesperson.
"He may also be wearing a light grey anorak coat."
They urged anyone who had seen Alex, or knew where he was, to phone 101, quoting reference number NYP-19102020-0365.
Comments are closed on this article.