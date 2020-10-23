THE clocks go back this Sunday, meaning the people of the UK all get an extra hour in the day.

While many of us will be using the extra hour for a well-deserved lie in, others might want to use the extra time more fruitfully.

From supporting local businesses to trying a new exercise, there are plenty of things we can do in York during that extra hour.



Here is everything you need to know about the clocks going back- including some creative ways to spend your extra hour:

When do the clocks go back?

On Sunday 25th October at 2am, the clocks will go back an hour.



This means that it will go back to 1am while many of us are likely to be sleeping.

Clocks on the majority of phones and laptops are likely to reset themselves- but don’t forget to manually adjust any clocks or watches or you might find yourself running late for any appointments.

How to spend your extra hour in York

Read a good book

When was the last time you sat down with a book and simply got lost in the story?

Sunday is the perfect time to rediscover your love of reading without the excuse of not having enough time as you have a whole extra hour.

There are plenty of local authors to consider when perusing the book shelves.

Ann Victoria Roberts is just one best-selling author from the city- you should pick up one of her books if you’re a fan of historical novels.





(Facebook/@AnnVictoriaRoberts)

Her novels Louisa Elliott, and the sequel, Liam’s Story, sold in the USA for what was then a record sum for a first-time author.



Other notable books by this author include ‘The Master’s Tale’ and ‘Moon Rising’.



Do some online shopping

We might only be in October- but it’s never too early to get your Christmas shopping list started.

You could use your extra hour off doing some online shopping and gift inspiration- failing that, you could always treat yourself to an item or two.

However, have you also considered shopping locally and supporting smaller business with your shopping ventures?

One York-based business called PurpleDylanCreations is selling a variety of handmade facemasks on Etsy.

This spotty facemask is for sale on the site (Photo: Etsy/Rebecca Schofield)

Rebecca Schofield has a 5/5 rating on the website with some beautifully designed masks for sale.



The masks cost £6 each plus £2 delivery (at the time of writing) and include a filter pocket.



They also have a nose wire for a close fit and to prevent glasses from steaming up.

Carve a pumpkin

With Halloween just around the corner, now is the perfect time to carve some pumpkins with the kids and start decorating you house.



While you could buy one from your local supermarket, another fun idea is to head down to your local pumpkin patch and choose your own pumpkin.

Yorkshire Pumpkins is just one place in the city where you can pick your own pumpkins.

They even have ‘Warty Pumpkins’ on the farm, perfect for the spooky season.



(Credit:Facebook/ Yorkshire Pumpkins)

Tickets cost £1 per person and this price will be deducted from the price of your chosen pumpkin/s.



Book your tickets online.

Go for a walk

While it might seem like a mundane way to spend your extra hour on Sunday, walking gives you a chance to explore some of York’s beauty spots.

There are some picturesque walking routes through Osbaldwick Village.

Osbaldwick Village

(Photo: Geograph/DS Pugh)

During this walk, you will find yourself walking through the historic village, past the old railway and and through the surrounding fields.



You can find the full walking route on the Government website.

Try yoga

If you still don’t know how to spend your extra hour off this Sunday, why not get some exercise?



Yoga is the perfect activity to try on a Sunday as it promises to soothe the mind body and soul. There are plenty of venues in the city offering beginner yoga courses- but there is also an event taking place this Sunday on Eventbrite.

It’s online and is said to be suitable for people of all abilities.

The host, Tina Templeman, has more than 20+ years of experience and training.

Best of all, the event is free- but optional donations are welcomed if you are feeling generous.

How do you plan on spending your extra hour this weekend? Let us know in the comments.