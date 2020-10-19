MORE than half the children at a York school are now self-isolating as more children have been sent home following another confirmed case of Covid-19 today.
A further 74 children from year groups 1 and 2 and a member of staff at Park Grove Primary Academy now have to self-isolate – a total since the weekend of 145 children and seven staff. There are 266 children on roll.
“We have discussed the situation carefully with Public Health England,” said Gail Brown, chief executive of Ebor Academy Trust. “Because of the very young age of the children and consequently the difficulty of accurately identifying contacts, we have been advised to err on the side of caution.
“The number of confirmed cases in school is actually very small.
“We continue to liaise closely with public health officials and follow their direction. We sympathise with parents and carers forced to change their plans to look after children who are obliged to self-isolate, often with very little notice.”
Mrs Brown added that if parents are facing hardship through loss of income because of having to stay at home to look after their children, there is a test and trace support payment scheme in place for which they may be eligible.
Comments are closed on this article.