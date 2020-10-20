Do you remember these scenes?

No, they're not from the flooding at the start of this year - or even from the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

These photographs were taken almost 20 years ago during the 'Great Floods' of November 2000.

For most of those that lived through them, they are still probably the worst floods in York in living memory. And that's saying something...

That autumn of 2000 in York was the wettest for more than 270 years – and it brought the city to the brink of disaster. For several days at the beginning of November, the flood waters rose remorselessly. At their highest, the River Ouse rose to an astonishing 5.5 metres above its normal level. It flooded 540 properties in York - in areas including Rawcliffe, Bishopthorpe, Clementhorpe and Fulford - and put a further 320 seriously at risk. An army of soldiers, volunteers and council and Environment Agency staff was called in to shore up flood defences with sandbags, and many people had to be rescued from their homes by boat. For several days the commercial and industrial life of the city was virtually brought to a standstill.

Further downstream Naburn was cut off - the only way in or out of the village was by a makeshift 'ferry' (actually a rubber dinghy) across the flooded B1222 operated by volunteers from International Rescue - and Barlby and Selby were hard hit. Elsewhere, the River Derwent flooded, affecting Malton, Norton, Stamford Bridge and Elvington, and the Wharfe flooded Tadcaster and Cawood.

When the waters subsided the damage in York was estimated at well over £2 million.

But it could easily have been so much worse. According to the Environment Agency, a further 5,000 properties in York would have been flooded had it not been for the city's flood defences.

Even so, it was a close call. In the Leeman Road area, there were fears that flood embankments would be overtopped or might collapse under the strain. An army of soldiers and volunteers was deployed to line the bank tops with sandbags - and the defences held, just.

Sandbags were needed at Tower Street, too, and at Marygate, North Street and Lendal Bridge.

For those who lived through them, they were unforgettable days.

We will be producing a special supplement at the start of November for the 20th anniversary of the 'Great Floods'. And we'd love to include readers' memories, stories and photos.

So if you remember the 2000 floods and have a story to tell or photo to share, contact us below.