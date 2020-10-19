Armed burglars broke into a York home and stole jewellery and cash before they were disturbed.

The homeowners, a York family, returned home to discover the three intruders who had broken in while they were out.

Police who are investigating the aggravated burglary say one of the householders "bravely challenged" the suspects and tried to stop them from running off.

"However, they got away after hitting the man with an unknown blunt object," said a spokeswoman.

She said the victim suffered swelling to the back of his head where he was hit after grabbing one of the suspects.

The alarm was raised at about 7.38pm on Saturday, 17 October, when police received a report of a burglary at a house on Broadway.

"It’s believed they left the scene in a dark coloured saloon car that was parked on Broadway and drove off towards the University of York.

"They left with a quantity of Asian gold jewellery including some of high sentimental value, and a quantity of cash.

"It is also believed that one of the suspects was carrying a knife."

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area including house-to-house enquiries and examining CCTV footage.

They are also appealing for information.

Anyone who can assist the investigation, including anyone in the area who has CCTV that may have captured the suspects or their car, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 12200182533.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.