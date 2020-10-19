AN appeal has gone out to help trace relatives of a York man found dead at home.
The coroner's office is appealing for information to find the family of William (Bill) Douglas, 80, of Danesfort Avenue, York.
William was found dead at his home on Saturday, October 17 after a concerned neighbour raised the alarm as they had not seen him for a few days.
Officers have not been able to trace any next of kin for William and are appealing to anyone who has information that could help find them.
If you knew him or can help trace his family or next of kin, please contact the coroner’s office on 01609 643614 or email coronersyork@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk William’s death is not being treated as suspicious.
Comments are closed on this article.