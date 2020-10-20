A BURGLAR who broke into the home of a sick person 10 days after being released from jail is back behind bars.

Ryan Michael Mulvaney, 45, and an accomplice climbed into the house via a window the patient had left open for fresh air, said Matthew Collins, prosecuting.

Hearing a noise, the ill person got out of bed to investigate and saw the two raiders climbing out through his living room window.

They took with him an envelope containing £10,000 in cash which the patient had been using to buy items for renovating his home.

Mulvaney has 118 previous convictions and committed his first burglary when he was 12 years old and started raiding homes 21 years ago, York Crown Court heard.

He has served prison sentences for robbery and violence and was on prison licence when he broke into the sick person’s home.

The homeless man pleaded guilty to the Harrogate burglary on August 25, 2019, one of the hottest days of the year, and was jailed for 40 months.

His solicitor advocate Kelleigh Lodge said he had been released from prison 10 days before the raid on Sunday August 25 last year.

“He is genuinely sorry for putting himself back in this position and back into jail,” she said.

Paperwork mix-ups regarding his accommodation meant that he didn’t have access to a methadone prescription after his release. He relapsed into drug taking.

“He saw a window which was quite wide open and unfortunately climbed through and took away the envelope with the money in and climbed out of the property again,” she said.

Mr Collins said the patient had spoken to his mother on the phone after he felt ill and she advised him to open a window for fresh air.

He did so and went to bed.