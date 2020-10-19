Killer David Roustoby this afternoon was given a life sentence for the murder of David Clarke 13 years ago.
Mr Justice Goss declared that the York man must serve 19 years before he can apply for parole.
“This was a cowardly, callous crime committed by someone whom I am satisfied is manipulative, controlling and deceitful,” the judge told Leeds Crown Court
Roustoby’s former girlfriend Sharron Roustoby, 50, was jailed for two years and eight months for assisting an offender.
She helped him take Mr Clarke’s body from Roustoby’s then flat in Huntington Road where he had been killed to Towthorpe Bridge near Strensall and put him in the river.
The judge said she had been under David Roustoby’s control.
David Roustoby, now of Rawcliffe Lane, Clifton, denied murder but was convicted by a jury at Leeds Crown Court last week.
Sharron Roustoby, now of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, admitted assisting an offender earlier this year.
