A leather bag retailer which closed its city centre shop in 2019 has now moved into another address in York.

Carter Jonas has secured the letting of 50 Stonegate in York to Zatchels, a a modern British accessories brand founded on years of experience as a traditional leather goods manufacturer.

It is a rare sign of confidence for the high street at an otherwise troubling time for retailers which have been suffering a downturn in trade since the March lockdown was imposed and more recently, from the impact of local lockdown restrictions on visitors heading to York.

Zatchels previously had a shop in Shambles which shut just before Christmas 2019.

Having started in 2011 with the classic satchel that Zatchels helped to reboot for the 21st century, the brand grew to offer on-trend leather bags and accessories in various colours and finishes.

Tammy Hullis, store manager, Zatchels said: “We are delighted to be able to open our new shop in York during what has been a very difficult time for the retailing sector.

"We have immense confidence in our high-quality leather products and look forward to welcoming new and returning customers.”

Chris Hartnell, associate partner, Commercial, at Carter Jonas, said: "Zatchels signing to 50 Stonegate is an extremely positive story, demonstrating how brands can maintain a high street presence that complements an online offering.

"Zatchels has a strong international balance of own retail, wholesale and online sales with impressive plans for future growth. It will prove a positive addition to this location, which is one of the area’s most attractive and prime retail destinations.”