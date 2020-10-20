THE Pocklington branch of the Royal British Legion is set to close - 97 years after it was formed.

The branch will close shortly after this year’s Armistice Day.

“After years of battling to keep the branch open it has been decided to close the branch due to lack of support,” said the group’s point of contact Kevin Warcup.

“The branch has struggled to recruit younger people willing to give their time to the branch since the early 1990’s and has nearly closed on two occasions in recent years.”

Mark Abel, branch standard bearer, and Mr Warcup attended the Great Pilgrimage organised by the Royal British Legion in 2018 to recreate the Great Pilgrimage of 1928 attended by veterans and widows from the Great War, which took place in Ypres and the surrounding area.

When they returned the pair decided to step forward to keep the branch going, but with no willing support network and a further decline in active member numbers “it just doesn’t warrant keeping the branch open,” Mr Warcup said.

He added: “It has been so difficult to fulfil important roles in the branch that we had to ask for help with the Poppy Appeal after my wife Polly had to give up the role because of ill health three years ago and Angus O’Donnell, a local Piper and Lions member, stepped forward to take on the role of Poppy Appeal organiser.

“Angus oversaw the 2018 and 2019 Poppy Appeals and raised nearly £30,000 over the two years which was a tremendous effort.

“I would like to publicly thank Angus for all the events he has played at over the years without asking for a penny for his efforts. I also want to thank him for all the hard work he put into the Pocklington Poppy Appeal.”

Mr Warcup said he had so many people from the local community that he needed to thank but a special mention had to go to Andrew Grisewood for his organisation and vision for the Flower Festival.

Mr Warcup has searched through past records, going back as far as 1969, and has worked out that the branch, with the help of the local community, has raised more than £270,715.

“It will be a painful/sad day when the standard is finally laid up in All Saints Church,” he commented.

Mr Warcup and Mr Abel, the only two people in the branch to carry the current standard, said they knew they had done their duty and that there would be no regrets.

“We are both sure that the Acts of Remembrance that are currently held in Pocklington every November will continue to take place,” Mr Warcup said. “Unfortunately the Royal British Legion will no longer be a part of that.”

Mr Warcup said the branch’s closure meant he didn’t know what would happen with the 2020 Poppy Appeal in Pocklington as there was no-one to organise it.

Email ncochran@britishlegion.org.uk if you wish to co-ordinate the appeal.