A nail salon and its boss face a £2,000 court bill because she failed to do the paperwork for its rubbish.

Victoria Waudby, prosecuting, said City of York Council officers found waste piled in a corridor of Ebor Nails on Low Ousegate in the city.

When they asked company director Thi Linh Trang Nguyen, 29, to provide details of how she disposed of her waste and who she gave it to, she failed to do so.

By law, said Ms Waudby of City of York Council, all businesses have to keep waste disposal records.

Nguyen, of Hob Moor Terrace, off Tadcaster Road, York, admitted two charges of failing to comply with waste disposal paperwork regulations and Ebor Nails Ltd, of Low Ousegate, York, admitted one charge of failing to comply with waste disposal paperwork regulations.

Altogether they were ordered to pay a total of £2,005, being fined £350 for each charge they admitted and ordered to pay £450 prosecution costs. The company was ordered to pay a £35 statutory surcharge and Nguyen a £70 surcharge.

Ms Waudby told York Magistrates Court there was a problem with city centre businesses not disposing of their waste appropriately or putting it in the wrong places.

For Nguyen, Amber Walker said: “There has been absolutely no financial gain on her part”.

She accepted there had been a “risk of harm” by her not putting in place and enforcing proper procedures for dealing with rubbish, but no-one had actually been harmed.

She would take greater care in future and had learnt a “salutary lesson”.